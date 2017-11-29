Remembering Anna Nicole Smith. Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn returned to the Bahamas to celebrate the late star’s 50th birthday, and invited Us Weekly along for the trip.

Birkhead, who fought Smith’s lawyer and lover, Howard K. Stern, over Dannielynn’s paternity after Smith died suddenly from an accidental overdose in 2007, brought his 11-year-old daughter to the Bahamas “to let [Dannielynn] know why her mom loved this place so much.”

“I’m gonna call it her 11th 39th birthday,” joked Larry about remembering Smith on her 50th birthday.

The late star gave birth to Dannielynn at Doctors Hospital in the Bahamas in September 2006. Smith was devastated when her 20-year-old son, Daniel, died three days later.

Birkhead tells Us’ Managing Editor Brody Brown that locals have “come out screaming, ‘The people’s princess Dannielynn is here,’ because her birth was such a big deal. It’s special to bring her back and share her with the people.”

