Despite the worldwide health crisis, it’s business as usual for LeAnn Rimes. Since the start of the pandemic, the songstress has managed to keep busy by working on many new projects — including a wellness podcast and chant record.

“Podcasting is a new thing for me,” Rimes, 38, who is the host of iHeartRadio’s upcoming “Wholly Human” podcast, exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I’m loving it because I can stay in my sweats and my workspace doesn’t move, unlike my usual workspace — my tour bus.”

The actress has also been hand-making candles as a part of the release of Chant: The Human & The Holy.

“For the last couple of years, I’ve been designing and hand-pouring my own candles for my Soul Of EverLe store on my blog,” says the Coyote Ugly star. “Each candle is set to a specific frequency and is paired with a chant from my [new] record.”

Fortunately, she’s not doing this all by herself: Rimes has enlisted her husband, Eddie Cibrian, for help.

“If I’m not in our little makeshift workshop coming up with a new scent, Eddie and I are busy packing up the orders and shipping them out,” she continues. “I love being so hands on with every aspect of making these and have been so overwhelmed by how deeply they’ve been received.”

But even though her schedule is jam-packed, she still makes time to do things she loves most.

“I’m obsessed with my rebounder,” the Grammy winner says of exercising on a trampoline. “It’s a great workout and part of my daily routine five days a week. I jump for 20 minutes before I do an hour workout of weight training with my trainer over Zoom.”

