Lil Jon is not only an accomplished rapper, music producer and DJ, but also a home renovation aficionado.

The musician, 53, teams up with interior designer Anitra Mecadon to help people create the space of their dreams on HGTV’s Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, the second season of which wrapped up earlier this month. Now, the duo are sharing their best decoration tips and tricks exclusively with Us.

While Lil Jon’s design ideas on the show can be bold, such as transforming a basement into a swanky club and building a DJ station for a client’s child, Mecadon said sometimes it’s better to focus on simplicity.

“Do you want a giant pool table, a sofa made out of an old Cadillac or a 4-foot disco ball shimmering up your space?” she says in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It all sounds great, but will it fit? You have to make your space work for you, and if it’s too big to fit in the door, it’s not making it in the room.”

Lil Jon, for his part, tells Us that the key to creating a “good vibe” is by following a space’s feng shui. “It’s a great place to start when you’re thinking about designing a room,” he shares.

Seasons 1 and 2 of HGTV’s Lil Jon Wants to Do What? are available to stream on Max. Keep scrolling for more of Lil Jon and Mecadon’s home renovation tips:

With reporting by Isley Zegas