Remembering their friend. Grant Gustin, John Wesley Shipp and Erin Krakow were among the celebrities who paid tribute to Logan Williams after the Flash alum’s death.

The late actor’s former costars had nothing but kind words to say about him after news of his untimely death broke. The Canada native died on Thursday, April 2. His cause of death has not been released as of yet.

Williams was known for his work as a young Barry Allen in the first two seasons of The Flash and his role as Miles Montgomery — the son of Chelah Horsdal’s character, Cat Montgomery — on When Calls the Heart. He also appeared on Supernatural and The Whispers and starred in the 2014 Hallmark Channel movie The Color of Rain.

Gustin was one of the first to react to the “devastating news” on Friday, April 3. Tributes soon poured in for the former child star.

Williams’ family is “absolutely devastated” by his death, his mother, Marlyse Williams, told The Tri-City News. The tragedy is made even harder by his loved ones’ inability to gather due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she said. “It’s hard.”

Logan attended secondary school in British Columbia, Canada, before his death. In addition to acting, for which he received numerous accolades, he enjoyed playing soccer and guitar as well as listening to music.

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” Marlyse said of her son’s future in the entertainment industry.

Logan is survived by his mother, father Clyde, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

He clearly treasured his time on The Flash, naming his dog after his character. “Picked up this lil bud this morning,” he captioned a November 2017 photo of his furry friend. “He still needs a name and I can’t decide on one… help.”

Logan later revealed that he chose a sentimental moniker. “Pretty sure this name was the clear winner so my new pups [sic] name is… Barry!” he wrote.

