Girl time! Mandy Moore headed to Big Sur, California, to celebrate her bachelorette party with her nearest and dearest, including her This Is Us costar Susan Kelechi Watson and pal Minka Kelly!

The actress, 34, shared several clips on her Instagram story on Friday, April 13, documenting the getaway that started off with a fun road trip. Later she posted videos of the gorgeous scenery and a group dinner.

The trip included lots of cute details, including a night where all of her friends wore color-coordinated outfits. They also wore custom-made necklaces that honored the bride-to-be, featuring her face on them.

As previously reported, Moore got engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in September 2017 after two years of dating. She told Us Weekly two months later, “He’s incredibly supportive and incredibly proud of me, as I am of him. I just found a true equal in every sense of the word. He’s my favorite person on the planet. And we have so much fun, no matter where we are or what we’re doing.”