Maria Sharapova A Day in My Life

Even though she’s retired, tennis champ Maria Sharapova is busier than ever!

Speaking to Us Weekly, the former athlete, 33, revealed that a typical day in her life involves doing everything from building her business brand to making time for herself.

Since officially retiring in February 2020, Sharapova — who had played tennis professionally for nearly 30 years — has been putting most of her focus on her candy company, Sugarpova, which she launched in 2012.

But when she’s not on Zoom calls or coming up with new flavors for the next line, the entrepreneur likes to practice all forms of self-care.

No matter what, Sharapova enjoys staying active. “My favorite way to start the day [is with] a quick stretch and a few core moves,” she says, noting that later on, she does a full workout too.

Taking care of her mental health is an important part of her daily routine as well. “Reading has been my meditation lately,” says the Russia native. “[It] is my go-to when working creatively.”

And while her first year of retirement was spent mostly indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sharapova — who got engaged to longtime love, British businessman Alexander Gilkes, in December — was able to pursue other interests, such as art and architecture, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“There’s nothing I will know better [than tennis],” she said in an episode of Bethenny Frankel‘s “Just B” podcast in January. “But I’m also happy to put it aside, and say that this was an incredibly beautiful chapter of my life, and there are other things to come.”

Want to know how else Sharapova spends her time? Keep scrolling to see what her action-packed day looks like.