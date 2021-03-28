Maria Sharapova A Day in My Life

Exclusive Maria Sharapova: Inside a Day in My Life By Sophie Dweck March 28, 2021 Courtesy of Maria Sharapova 6 4 / 6 4 p.m. The best part about having virtual conferences? Jokes Sharapova, “I get to keep my cozy slippers on!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News