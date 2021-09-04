Confronting the Past

During the After the Final Rose special, Kirkconnell looked back at the choices that led to her attending the fraternity party.

“I see someone who was living in ignorance without even thinking about who it would be hurting. I never once asked myself at any point, like, ‘What’s the tradition behind this? What does this represent? Why do we wear those dresses?'” she explained at the time.

For Kirkconnell, there was “no excuse” for her deciding to take part in that.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say I didn’t know any better, because I could have easily asked myself those questions,” she clarified. “I never took the time to make that connection, because if I would have taken the time, I easily could’ve understood what was wrong with it.”