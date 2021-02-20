Meagan Good A Day in My Life

With so much negativity going on in the world, Meagan Good always makes sure she remains as positive as possible. In doing so, the actress likes to prioritize her mental health no matter how busy her schedule is.

So, every morning, “I start my day off with saying affirmations [about] myself,” Good, 39, exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Like, ‘I am adequate. I am victorious. I am a new creation.’”

Praying is another activity that makes her feel good within. No matter what, “I read my Bible,” the Cousin Skeeter alum reveals of having an optimistic outlook on life. “And then [I] listen to some uplifting music to set my intentions. This helps me stay grounded and at peace, knowing God is in control of everything throughout the day.”

Good, who stars in Lifetime’s new thriller, Death Saved My Life, has previously been very vocal about how keeping her faith is an important part of her day-to-day life.

“Before I touch that phone, before I do anything, I get up and pray,” she told Buzzfeed last month, noting that “throughout the day, whatever is not serving me, I keep it at an arm’s distance. I ask God throughout the day, ‘Where are you in this? What should I be doing?’ The rest I take with a grain of salt and say, ‘I’m just happy to be here.'”

She also finds leaning on her loved ones, including motivational speaker husband DeVon Franklin, crucial to her mental health. “I know in my heart that there will always be people in your life that love you unconditionally,” she explained in a separate interview with blog Mamesays.com in January.

Want to know how else Good spends her time? Keep scrolling to see what a typical day in her life looks like.