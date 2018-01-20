Beth Stern has a lot of mouths to feed. Together with her husband, Howard, the animal activist cares for 15 cats — 10 rescues that they’re housing temporarily and five residents.

“This is what we do,” Sirius XM DJ Howard, 64, tells Us of choosing to foster nearly 600 cats over the last four years. “This is our passion.”

Daily chores consist of five feedings, ridding the house of germs and changing litter boxes. “That’s how I get my exercise,” jokes Beth, 45.

To spread adoption awareness, the host of Hallmark Channel’s upcoming Kitten Bowl V (February 4, 12 p.m.) uses her Instagram account to document their journeys, from the moment she receives a rescue to when she personally delivers the pet to a new family. “It’s so hard to let them go,” she admits. “But the best part is seeing them thrive in their forever homes.”