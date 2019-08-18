Meet Team USA! The 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be a year away, but that doesn’t mean the team representing the U.S. isn’t beginning to take form. Just look at wrestler Jordan Burroughs who is already training for the games.
“Every time I go to the Olympic Games or any tournament that I compete in, my goal is to always win,” the Olympic gold medalist, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But I think that the Olympics is so cool because of everything surrounding it, the media attention, the marketing, the branding, but also just being aligned with some of the best athletes in the world.”
Gold never gets old. I cherish each moment that I get to spend with my teammates and coaches, all of us united in pursuit of the same dream, to be the best wrestlers in the world. Some days you get your hand raised, other times you get sent back to the drawing board. But on especially rare occasions, you get something better — lessons learned in victories earned. This was one of those weekends for me. At this level it’s hard to make tremendous gains, and even more difficult for improvement to display itself. It can be frustrating. Hours of practice spent consistently tweaking the most minute details, and even then the improvements aren’t glaringly evident. I started wrestling at six years old, and here I am 25 years later, a 31-year-old veteran still feverishly attempting to perfect my craft. Some days I feel closer than others. So on weekends that end on top of the podium, i cling tightly to perspective. Because not only do I refuse to be defined by my losses, more importantly, I refuse to be blinded by my victories. The work continues. The perspective remains. Two months ‘til the World Championships. 🇺🇸 ________________________________________________________”I try not to really think about it. I made it, but I’m still playing like I’m being scouted til’ I’m out it.” -Drake
Burroughs is excited to not only represent Team USA in the worldwide competition for the third time, but also to be able to further his legacy.
“I would really love to get the opportunity to meet some of the people that I’ve become fans of watching throughout the years,” he continues. “People that I only see on TV and just get a chance to go to Tokyo, Japan for the first time and really solidify myself as one of the greats that this sport has ever seen in freestyle wrestling as a two time Olympic gold medalist. It would be pretty special.”
Another athlete preparing for the games is rock climber Ashima Shiraishi, who tells Us it’d be a “huge honor” to be able to represent her country. And when it comes to being a female rock climber, she admits that she thinks the sports community is moving in a “good direction.”
She adds: “More girls are being introduced to sports and there’s more opportunities and athletes are given credit for what they’ve been able to accomplish and getting what they deserve to get out of that.”
