Megan Hilty and Husband Brian Gallagher: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A whirlwind romance. Megan Hilty met her husband, Brian Gallagher, at a bar in 2012.

“There were a lot of drinks that night. There were a lot of vodka sodas. The details are blurry,” the Smash alum joked in a May 2016 interview with Playbill.

Gallagher, for his part, told the outlet that he was about to leave for the Jekyll and Hyde tour at the time — which ended up working in the duo’s favor.

“Since I was leaving town two weeks later it was sort of like, ‘Let’s hang out. There’s no pressure.’ Neither of us were looking for a relationship. Both of us had just gotten out of very long-term relationships, so it was very casual, and I think that’s actually why it ended up working out,” he said.

The singer-songwriter quipped that he was only vaguely aware of who Hilty was when their paths first crossed and he didn’t feel a desire to do much digging.

“That first night went so well and we had such a good time that I didn’t want to Google her and see how much she out-credited me,” he said. “I didn’t want to be intimidated next time we were together shooting the s—t.”

The duo tied the knot in November 2013, deciding to forego an engagement period. “To us, it’s more about the marriage than the actual wedding, which is why we decided to skip the whole engagement thing. We couldn’t be happier,” the Sean Saves the World actress told Us Weekly after the nuptials.

She added: “It was only our immediate family. We called them about a week ago and told them. We invited everyone but didn’t expect anyone to show up since it was so last minute, but they did! It was perfect!”

The following September, the happy couple welcomed their daughter, Viola Philomena, to the world. They further expanded their family in March 2017 with the birth of their son, Ronan Laine. In a November 2019 Instagram post, the Tony Award-nominated actress admitted that “parenting is real hard.”

She continued, “The one thing that makes it easier (and a whole lot more fun) is Brian Gallagher. I am the luckiest person in the world to have such a kind, funny and just generally good-natured partner to navigate all the crazy things life throws our way.”

Prior to her relationship with Gallagher, Hilty dated actor Steve Kazee from 2005 to 2012.

Scroll through for a look at Hilty and Gallagher’s relationship timeline: