Megan Hilty is mourning her loved ones after a tragic plane crash resulted in the deaths of several family members, including her pregnant sister, Lauren Hilty.

Ross Mickel, Lauren and their daughter, Remy, died on Sunday, September 4, along with six other passengers and a pilot. Only one body has been recovered as of Tuesday, September 6.

The family was aboard a floatplane with a pilot and nine passengers when it crashed into Puget Sound in Washington on Sunday, September 4. The plane was flying from tourist destination Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport but crashed about 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle, local NBC affiliate KING 5 reports.

The Smash alum, 41, has not released an individual response to the tragedy. A statement from the family as a whole revealed that Lauren was pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death.

“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca,” the family’s statement read. “Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward. We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash. The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members.”

Ross owned Ross Andrew Wineries for over 20 years. The Washington State Wine Commission also released a statement about the family.

“We are deeply saddened by the news about Ross Mickel and his family,” the organization said via King 5. “Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Megan was raised in Washington, leaving to pursue her acting career, first on Broadway and later in film and TV. She and husband Brian Gallagher share two children, Viola, 7, and Ronan, 5.

The Trollstopia voice actress remained close with her family, bringing sisters Lauren and Kristen Hilty Eaton to Australia for her concert at Sydney Opera House in June 2019.

“🎶 We are fa-mi-ly 🎶 I got all my sisters (and my Mom & Dad) with me! 🎶 I can’t believe in two days I’ll be singing at the Sydney Opera House!!! And to make it even better, I’ve got my family here to experience this Australian adventure with me!” the Patsy and Loretta actress captioned a photo via Instagram at the time.