



Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster are just as smitten with each other as they seem, according to McPhee’s former Smash costar Megan Hilty.

Hilty, 38, confirmed that McPhee, 35, and Foster, 70, have a “great” dynamic in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at the annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala at The Landmark Avalon in Hollywood on Monday, November 18.

“That’s exactly the word I’d say,” she said. “They’re just happy! She is so, so happy, and I’m just so incredibly happy for them!”

The couple tied the knot in June in London, little more than two years after they were first spotted out together and one year after the music producer proposed to the Waitress actress.

Hilty told Us on Monday that she hadn’t yet found a wedding gift for McPhee. “How do you get the person who has everything something?” she laughed. “I have a year. The etiquette book says you have a year to get a wedding gift.”

The Tony nominee — who shares two children with actor Brian Gallagher, her husband of six years — also hasn’t had any double dates with McPhee and Foster. “They travel a lot!” she said. “We look forward to doing it once they’re back in L.A. for a good amount of time and so are we.”

She did tell Us, however, that Foster has come to see her and Gallagher perform before, and that he’s “so nice.”

Hilty previously raved about the couple in an interview with Us in June, just three weeks before their lavish wedding. “She is so happy and so is he,” she said at the time. “I’m just happy for both of them, that they are so happy and so in love and, yeah, I’m just over the moon for them.”

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster had four earlier marriages — to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017 — and has five children, including Erin and Sara Foster.

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman