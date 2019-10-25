



Looking ahead! Sara Foster is confident that her dad, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee will soon start a family of their own.

“She’s not [pregnant],” the 90210 alum, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively of the American Idol alum, 35, on Thursday, October 24, at the Rebel With a Cause Gala. “Of course she wants a baby. I’m sure they’ll have a baby.”

The actress went on to gush over what a “great mom” McPhee will be. “She’s a great step-grandma to [my] kids, and it just works!” Sara, who shares two daughters with former tennis player Tommy Haas, explained. “The family dynamic just works. But we’re all so much older, we have our own lives [and] we just want our dad to be happy and he is.”

In addition to Sara, David, 69, who wed the Broadway star in June in West London, is already the father of daughters Allison, 49, Amy, 46, Erin, 37, and Jordan, 33. The producer was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

Earlier this month, the Canadian songwriter told Us exclusively that his wife is “not pregnant,” and gushed about married life with her. “She’s an amazing singer, an amazing actor and an amazing wife,” David said at the time.

His daughter Erin is also a big fan of the “Lick My Lips” singer, telling Us exclusively last month: “We really genuinely love Katherine. It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly. She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her.”

The writer added that she is in full support of her dad having children with the Scorpion alum. “Anything that makes them happy, I’m happy with,” she said in September.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber