Sara Foster has a body built for crop tops. And as anyone who follows the Barely Famous alum on Instagram knows, she works hard for those six-pack abs. But the 37-year-old’s tennis pro husband Tommy Haas won’t be leaving #goals comments any time soon.

“I’ll work out really hard for a month and I’ll be like, ‘Look at my biceps,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, cool.’ He’s not impressed,” Foster told Us Weekly while cohosting an Amazon back to school event recently. “Of course, he sees all these women all day that are perfect specimens. These female tennis players, it’s obnoxious what their bodies are. I mean, he loves me, but when I think I’m my most fit, he’s like, ‘Mmmm.’”

Foster and the 40-year-old German athlete — he retired in March —are parents of Valentina, 7, and Josephine, 2. “V’s turning 8. She’s going into second grade, and she’s really found her voice, if that makes sense,” the head of creative for Bumble told Us. “A lot of curse words going on. So we’re moderating that hardcore. And the 2-and-half year old, she’s speaking three full languages: German, Spanish, English. It’s crazy.”

Soon, Foster will be raving about her step-brother Danny Fujikawa’s daughter. The musician and his girlfriend, Kate Hudson, are expecting a baby girl any day now. And Foster’s family is growing in other ways too. Her dad, David Foster, 68, is engaged to 35-year-old Katharine McPhee, who currently stars in Waitress on Broadway. “His essence and his aura is that of, like, a 40-year-old,” Sara explained to Us. “Like, my 30-year-old friends have always wanted to date him.”

The former VH1 personality and Haas tied the knot in November 2010.

