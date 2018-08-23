She’s moving out! Meryl Streep has listed her $24.6 million Tribeca apartment. The 3,944 square-foot pad, which overlooks the Hudson River, is the penthouse in River Lofts’ apartment building.

The 69-year-old Oscar winner’s four-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom crib boasts a wide outdoor terrace, private elevator, dining room and chic decor. The building also features impressive amenities including a courtyard, garage, concierge and a full-time doorman.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s listing agents Jen Hashey and Steve Halprin declined to comment on the property.

Scroll down to see inside Streep’s elegant space!