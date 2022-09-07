How Is Michelle Coping With the Split?

Amid her public fallout with the “Lonely Boy” musician, Branch is releasing an album titled “The Trouble With Fever” in September 2022. She recorded and coproduced the record with Carney in their home studio ahead of their split.

In a September 2022 interview with Billboard, the “Are You Happy Now?” musician called focusing on the album and subsequent tour “the best distraction ever.” She added, “I think if I didn’t have this album coming out, I would probably be in bed crying all day.”

Branch credited Kacey Musgraves, who split from ex-husband Ruston Kelly in 2020, with giving her the idea to concentrate on work.

“I called her right as this is all happening, and I was like, ‘F—k, Kacey, what should I do?’ She was like, ‘I don’t know about you, but I do better when I’m busy,'” the Arizona native told Newsweek. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re so right. Like, I need to just focus on my work and go on tour.’ I have young kids, I don’t have the luxury of sitting around and wallowing, really.”