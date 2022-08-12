She’s “not alone” when it comes to her family! Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney made sweet memories with their kids before their August 2022 split.

Branch and Carney welcomed their first child together, son Rhys, in August 2018 ahead of their New Orleans wedding in April 2019. The songwriter is also the mother of daughter Owen, whom she welcomed in 2005 with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

“Feeling grateful for my family, my soon to be three kids (!!!), my friends, our health, and this gorgeous sunny day spent outside thanks to my incredible husband Patrick who slaved away in the kitchen all day and honest to God, made the best Thanksgiving dinner I think I’ve ever had,” the then-pregnant “Everywhere” singer wrote via Instagram in November 2021, gushing over the Black Keys drummer and her two eldest children.

As the pair balanced parenthood and their busy musical careers, the Arizona native and Carney eventually expanded their family again in February 2022.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl ❤️ Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name,” Branch wrote via Instagram at the time while announcing her second little girl’s arrival. “We’re so in love.”

Nearly two years before Willie’s birth, the “Breathe” artist revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t done yet,’” she wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf–ker!).”

After three years of marriage — and just six months after welcoming their second child together — Branch and Carney called it quits in August 2022.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” the mother of three told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The “Here With Me” performer — who initially met Carney in 2015 while collaborating on her Hopeless Romantic album — was arrested the same day she announced her breakup after an alleged altercation with her estranged husband. Us confirmed at the time that Branch had been taken into custody in Nashville following a possible domestic disturbance.

According to a police report obtained by Us at the time, Carney claimed that the songstress slapped him during an argument. Branch told the arresting officers that the twosome were having “martial issues” and had been arguing. She was later released on $1,000 bond.

