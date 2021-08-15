Baby on board! Michelle Branch announced that she is pregnant via Instagram on Sunday, August 15.

“You know you’re pregnant when…,” the 38-year-old musician captioned a photo gallery of homemade scones. “Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself.”

She added that her husband, Patrick Carney, was her “hero (as usual)” for going to the market bright and early in search of double cream for the recipe. The “Goodbye to You” crooner continued her post, “Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!”

The singer previously confirmed in December 2020 via an Instagram post that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t done yet,’” the “Everywhere” singer wrote. “December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf–ker!).”

A year prior, the Arizona native tied the knot with the Black Keys performer, 40, in a romantic ceremony in New Orleans in April 2019, several months after welcoming son Rhys, 2, together in August 2018.

The pair announced they were expecting in April 2018 via Instagram. “Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise ❤ wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer,” she captioned a video of her sonogram. “Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Branch — who also shares daughter Owen, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau — first met the drummer when they worked on her Hopeless Romantic album together in 2015. They later announced their engagement on her birthday in July 2017.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes,” she captioned an Instagram snap of the ring. “Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤ 34 might be the best year yet.”

The “Everywhere” performer, who is set to release a 20th anniversary edition of The Spirit Room album later this year, previously opened up about working with Carney during a May 2017 interview with Billboard.

“This record wouldn’t have seen the light of day had he not been involved,” Branch told the outlet. “That’s why it was important for him to be up there — when we were making it, it felt like it was us against the world.”

She added at the time, “Pat has said, ‘I ­remember seeing you on MTV in the early 2000s and ­thinking you were really cute.’ It’s like, why couldn’t we have just met each other in our twenties? We would have saved so much heartache! He said that we probably would have f—ed it up. And yeah, we ­probably would have.”