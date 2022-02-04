Rainbow baby! Michelle Branch gave birth to her third child, her second with husband Patrick Carney.

E! News reported on Thursday, February 3, that the couple welcomed a baby girl one day prior. The little one is named Willie Jacquet Carney.

The Arizona native, 38, was previously married to bass guitarist Teddy Landau from 2004 to 2014, and the former couple share daughter Owen, 16. After their split, the singer started dating the Black Keys member, 41. Carney proposed in July 2017.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for,” the bride-to-be captioned an Instagram upload at the time. “Thirty-four might be the best year yet.”

Prior to her nuptials, Branch announced via Instagram that she and the musician were expecting their first child together. “Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” the songwriter told her Instagram followers in April 2018. “Wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer. Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Rhys was born four months later. The little one attended his parents’ New Orleans nuptials in April 2019.

In December of the following year, the Grammy winner told her Instagram followers that she had suffered a miscarriage, writing, “Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t done yet.’ December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf—ker!).”

By August 2021, the “Are You Happy Now?” singer was pregnant again. “You know you’re pregnant when,” the Branch captioned an Instagram photo of scones. “Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officialpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!”

The Wreckers member dressed up her bump in a Virgin Mary Halloween costume the following month and continued showing off her budding belly via social media, from a November 2021 baking pic to a crop top shot the following month.

