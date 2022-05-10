Always in Her Heart

Williams had trouble coming to terms with the physical loss of Ledger after his death. “For a really long time, I couldn’t stop touching people’s faces. I was like, ‘Look at you. You move. You’re here.’ It all just seemed so fleeting and I wanted to hold onto it,” she told Vogue in September 2011. “Three years ago, it felt like we didn’t have anything and now, my life, our life, has a kind of repaired itself. [Ledger’s death has] changed how I see the world and how I interact on a daily basis. It’s changed the parent I am. It’s changed the friend I am. It’s changed the kind of work that I really want to do. It’s become the lens through which I see life — that it’s all impermanent.”