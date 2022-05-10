His Mini-Me

Ledger lives on through his daughter, Matilda. “Every time I really miss him and wonder where he’s gone, I just look at her,” Williams told Vogue in September 2009. “I can talk about grief, because that’s mine, about single parenting, about trying to balance work and kids. But what I don’t have to talk about is what happened between Heath and me in our relationship. Brokeback Mountain was an unrepeatable moment in time, a very charmed time in my life. I was in love. I was in a movie I was proud to be a part of and with a beautiful, brand new baby. Everything was good in that moment.”