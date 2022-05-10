Top 5

Michelle Williams’ Most Bittersweet Quotes About Heath Ledger and Their Daughter Matilda: ‘Every Time I Really Miss Him … I Just Look at Her’

“It all becomes rather tricky [talking about Ledger] because I don’t want to say something without resonance, but then I don’t want to go too far,” the Great and Powerful Oz actress told the Daily Beast in January 2011 of why she hesitates to bring up her relationship with the Patriot actor. “I experienced a lot of loss after his death. I lost my city because of all the paparazzi descending upon us. I actually lost my journal during that time, oddly enough. I literally couldn’t hold onto anything. It felt as if things were literally slipping through my fingers. Things were just streaming away from me. I lost my sense of humor. I’m still looking for that.”

