Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and members of Metallica were among the many powerful singers and musicians who performed at the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert on Wednesday, January 16, to honor the late Soundgarden frontman.

The Melvins opened the event — which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California — with a three-song set that included included a cover of Soundgarden’s “Spoonman.”

During the show, Cornell’s 14-year-old daughter, Toni, and Ziggy Marley performed a cover of “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley while a photo of her dad was featured on the large screen behind them. The audience responded to their performance with a standing ovation.

Cornell died by suicide at age 52 in May 2017.

