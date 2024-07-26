MLB Star Freddie Freeman’s Family Guide: Meet His Wife and 3 Kids

Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Freeman/Instagram Chelsea

Freddie met Chelsea when she was a student at the University of Central Florida. They started dating in 2011 and got married in 2014. Ahead of the duo’s nuptials, Chelsea appeared on a season 8 episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.

Before the couple expanded their family with the births of Brandon and Maximus, their infertility struggles took “a toll” on them both, Freddie told USA Today.

“I can try to be as comforting as possible, but it was definitely one of the toughest situations I’ve faced in my life, trying to comfort my wife during such an emotional roller-coaster ride she was on,” the athlete said. “You could just see when [Chelsea] told me she was pregnant – a complete boulder falling off her shoulders. It was just — I got my wife back. She was great all the way through it, but once she was pregnant, it was just amazing.”

Freddie added that the pair haven’t ruled out having more children and want a daughter. Chelsea told ESPN in November 2020 that fatherhood is in her husband’s DNA.

“As long as I’ve known him, he said that since he was a little boy, he always knew he wanted to be a dad,” she said. “As important as being a baseball player to him is, I think being a dad is even more important.”