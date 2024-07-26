MLB Star Freddie Freeman’s Family Guide: Meet His Wife and 3 Kids

MLB star Freddie Freeman shares three sons with his wife, Chelsea Freeman.
The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman became a dad in September 2016 when he and Chelsea welcomed son Charlie. Nearly five years later, Freddie and Chelsea, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed two sons six weeks apart, one via surrogate. Brandon came first in December 2020 followed by Maximus in February 2021.
The couple decided to use a surrogate after struggling to conceive a second baby. They were already well into the surrogacy process when Chelsea unexpectedly became pregnant.
“Not something we were expecting at all, but it’s everything you want and more,” Freddie told USA Today in March 2021 of having two sons back to back. “It’s just such a crazy situation, really, to try to wrap your mind around it, but when you’re in it, and both boys are here, it’s like the best thing that ever happened. It’s going to be a long couple of years, but it’s going to be awesome when it’s all said and done. We’re having a blast. They’re great babies.”
Keep scrolling to meet Freddie’s family: