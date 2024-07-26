Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman rushed to the hospital to be with his son on Wednesday, July 25, after his team’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Freeman, 34, learned after the game that his wife, Chelsea, rushed their youngest, 3-year-old Maximus, to the emergency room after he experienced pain so severe he couldn’t stand or walk. (Freddie and Chelsea also share Charlie, 7, and Brandon, 3. Brandon was born three months before Maximus via surrogacy.)

Doctors believe Maximus came down with transient synovitis, a condition also known as irritable hip.

The condition manifests as an irritation of the lining of the hip, and is most common in children between 3 and 12 years old, according to the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Children with transient synovitis often experience severe pain in the hip or leg and may walk with a limp or not be able to walk at all.

“Please say a prayer for Maximus,” Chelsea wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Dr says he developed transient synovitis from the viral infection he had at All-Star Week. Day 3 of not being able to sit, stand or walk… 🙏 Any tips to help toddlers take/keep down medicine? He is usually good at taking medicine but he keeps spitting it out. 😢”

Freddie was named to his eighth All-Star team as his family joined him for the festivities in Arlington, Texas last week. The family of five graced the All-Star red carpet before the game, arriving at Globe Life Park together.

Shortly after Maximus was discharged on Thursday, July 25, morning, Chelsea shared another update, shedding more light on the family’s ordeal.

“Freddie met me straight from the game,” she wrote. “[Maximus] stopped eating or drinking and was very lethargic. It took 2 attempts to get IV in and Max was so brave he didn’t even cry. They ran a ton of tests & blood work panels that thank God they all came back negative. No infection or active virus. They hydrated him and gave him inflammatory medicine through IV. They took x-rays & ultrasound.”

Chelsea added that Maximus still cannot walk or bear any weight on his legs, so the family will “be closely monitoring” him.

“If he doesn’t improve in 48hrs he needs to go back to the hospital,” she explained. “We got discharged around 3:30 a.m. The children’s hospital staff were amazing. There is really nothing worse than seeing your child in pain. My heart breaks for all the families that have it worse. Thank you so much for the prayers.”

Freddie still made it to the ballpark later on Thursday, going 1-4 in the Dodgers’ win over the Giants.