All eyes are on America’s favorite pastime as the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks face off in the 2023 MLB World Series.

The championship matchup began on Friday, October 27, and celebrity fans including George W. Bush and Travis Kelce were in the stands. As a Texas native, Bush was decked out in a Rangers jersey as he threw out the first pitch to kick off the series in Arlington, Texas.

Kelce, meanwhile, remained neutral as he watched the game from a box seat. However, all eyes were on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end when Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” began playing during an inning.

Kelce — who was first linked to Swift over the summer before they publicly stepped out as a couple in September — was spotted dancing in his seat, according to a fan clip shared via X. He was later captured belting the words to Swift’s “Love Story” in a TikTok shared after Friday’s game.

