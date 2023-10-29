Did Travis Kelce fill in the “blank space” of his iPhone wallpaper with a photo of Taylor Swift?

Kelce, 34, stepped out at the first game of the 2023 World Series on Friday, October 27, where he was caught on camera dancing to Swift’s “Shake It Off.” As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end grooved to the sick beat, he kept his phone in hand. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the home screen was unlocked, so that Kelce’s smartphone apps were visible.

Swifties immediately zoomed in on the photo, trying to identify what was in the background. While Kelce held his hand over the majority of the screen, fans speculated that he was covering up a picture of Swift, 33.

“Travis has got Taylor as his lock screen, I’d recognize those bangs anywhere LFG,” one fan wrote in a since-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post, claiming that the blue in the pic corresponded to the dress that Swift wore at her Eras Tour premiere. (Swift wore a turquoise Oscar de la Renta gown to the red carpet event in Los Angeles earlier this month.)

Neither Kelce nor Swift have confirmed what he keeps as his background, though the NFL star clearly had Swift on his mind throughout the Friday game.

“We love Taylor,” Claire Couv Smith, the wife of Texas Rangers athlete Josh Smith, quipped via her Instagram Story on Friday as Kelce walked past her following the Rangers’ victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kelce then turned his head and replied, “Thank you. Congrats on the win!”

After the game, Kelce hit up a local Arlington, Texas, bar and joined their post-victory celebration. He was even spotted belting out Swift’s “Love Story” with fans.

Kelce first revealed in July that he was interested in getting to know Swift, noting that he planned to gift her a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number when he went to see her Eras Tour show in Kansas City. While Kelce felt “butthurt” that Swift did not accept the trinket, they eventually connected and went on a series of dates.

Kelce and Swift took their romance to the next level when she came to see him “rock the stage” at KC’s Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears in September. The Grammy winner was dressed head-to-toe in his team’s merch and bonded with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, in a private suite.

Swift has since attended three more of Travis’ football games throughout the month of October, even wearing a bracelet with his 87 jersey number at the October 22 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Friends think they’re in love.”