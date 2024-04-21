Brooks Nader prioritizes self-care in every step of her daily routine, from wellness hacks to spending quality time with loved ones.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model brings her three sisters — Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader — with her to work whenever she can. “They’re the best support group and cheerleaders,” Nader, 27, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

The four sisters grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and currently reside in New York City, with all pursuing modeling careers except for Mary Holland, who works in finance. Brooks made her SI Swimsuit debut after an open casting call in 2019, and she’s been a regular in the iconic magazine. Since she scored her own cover last year, she has remained booked and busy, so she leans on her sisters for support.

Last month, Brooks appeared alongside modeling legends like Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Kate Upton for the 60th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“Never did I ever imagine I would go down in history as a Sports Illustrated LEGEND!” Brooks wrote via Instagram on March 26. “To go from rookie, to cover girl, to legend is so surreal! Never give up 💫.”

Scroll down to follow Brooks through a day in her life: