Finding love in Music City! Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere and more Nashville alums have fallen head over heels for their significant others.

The Friday Night Lights alum was previously married to John Britton from 1991 to 1995, and she has kept her love life fairly under the radar ever since. While Connie hasn’t tied the knot again since her divorce, she chose to keep her married name.

“Let’s put it this way: The older you get, the easier it is to date younger men,” she teased during a 2013 interview with The New York Times. “There are more of them.”

Four years prior, the White Lotus star hinted that she had found someone special — but she didn’t reveal his name. “I have a great man in my life — he’s a comedy writer, but I probably shouldn’t say much more than that,” she told Redbook in 2009, playing coy.

The Emmy nominee also reflected on her divorce at the time, noting, “I was married at 24. When I look back, it seems young. I grew and changed a lot. … Divorce is hard. I was about 29 when my husband and I split up. I think we probably fared better than most, because we were young and didn’t have kids — but divorce is hard.”

Connie, who went on to adopt a son in November 2011, continued: “I do [want to get married again]. That’s another thing about my 30s: I spent them exploring what I want marriage to be. A lot of times we take the idea from whatever romantic views we have or what we saw with our parents, and that might or might not be the greatest way to look at it. I really wanted to discover what marriage meant to me. So I do feel like I would get married again, and I still want to have kids.”

Panettiere, for her part, has embraced motherhood full-on after welcoming daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Though the formerly engaged couple called it quits for good in 2018, they remain amicable when it comes to raising their little girl.

“She video chats with her daughter and checks in on her all the time. She misses her constantly and wishes they weren’t so far apart. There will be a point where she will try to have more custody but now’s not the time and it’s a difficult situation,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022, calling Panettiere “the best mom that she can be.” (Kaya’s primary residence is in Ukraine with her father.)

The exes have “a great coparenting relationship and even friendship,” per the insider. “For the sake and well-being of Kaya, they have to be able to coparent amicably. She truly thinks he’s an amazing father and is doing a great job at taking care of her. Hayden just wishes things were different.”

