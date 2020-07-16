Grant Gustin

“This loss is truly unimaginable. As many people have stated, Naya was a force. I was intimidated by her talent and presence on set, but she was always so kind and welcoming to me,” the Flash star, who played Sebastian Smythe on Glee, wrote via Instagram. “So many of my Glee memories on and off set have Naya in them. She was one of a kind. My heart breaks for her family and friends. I’ll always keep Naya in my heart and remember her for the strong, talented and compassionate person she was to me in the brief time I got to spend with her. Sending so much strength and love to her family and everyone who’s heart is breaking over this tragic loss.”