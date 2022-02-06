Her next big role is as a mom! Jackie Cruz exclusively invited Us Weekly to experience a day in her life while soaking up the sun in Mexico during her pregnancy.

The actress — who fans might recognize as Flaca from Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black — announced in December 2021 that she is expecting twins with her husband, musician Fernando Garcia. The pair said “I do” at their Mexico wedding in August 2020.

The couple, who live in Los Angeles, like to vacation south of the border on a regular basis.

The 35-year-old New York native — who starred opposite Megan Fox in the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass — needs to get the rest in while she can with the twins’ due date quickly approaching. Last month, the star revealed that she started having false labor pains.

“In the middle of Braxton Hicks contractions,” Cruz told followers in a Monday, January 31, Instagram video that showed her dancing through the pain. “First false alarm. Babies coming soon.”

Before the discomfort started, the mom- and dad-to-be enjoyed some bonding time in Garcia’s native country. They made sure to start their day with some positive affirmations and had plenty of delicious snacks to satisfy Cruz’s fruit cravings.

The “Be Bad” songstress also showed Us her favorite all-natural way to exfoliate her baby bump — which is perfect for any beach lover.

Scroll down to take a look at a day in Cruz’s life: