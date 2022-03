Remembering Her Past Romance

When discussing her past relationship that seemingly inspired the SOUR album, Rodrigo called it “heartbreak that kept on giving.”

She told viewers: “I was in the situation where I had to see him — he was with someone else, which was devastating to me. I felt like my world was ending almost every day. Nobody understood how I was feeling or related to it. By writing songs about exactly how I felt I was creating a friend for me.”