Out and about. Paris Jackson enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, hours after she was reportedly hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt.

Jackson and her beau headed to Universal Studios to take in a movie and noshed on Kentucky Fried Chicken on Saturday, March 16. The pair appeared to be in good spirits and seemingly enjoyed their date night while dressed casually for the outing.

The 20-year-old model was allegedly taken into medical care early on Saturday morning after police and paramedics were called to her Los Angeles home where she had slit her wrists, according to TMZ. The Blast reported that Jackson had “lost a lot of blood.”

A source later told Us Weekly that the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson was back at home. “She is in better spirits and surrounded by friends and family,” the insider said. “She’s strong but had a horrible episode, appears that everything she held inside finally burst. She does feel better and family and friends are still flying in.”

Paris, however, took to Twitter shortly after she made headlines for her alleged suicide attempt to try and dull the noise. “F—k you you f—king liars,” she responded to the TMZ story in a tweet. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself with the caption, “chillen like Bob Dylan.”

The Space Between actress’ hospitalization came on the heels of the release of HBO’s controversial Leaving Neverland. In the documentary, two men claim her father sexually abused them when they were just children.

Paris spoke out about the documentary in a series of tweets on Thursday, March 14. “There’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him,” she wrote, referring to her cousin Taj Jackson. “But that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me.”

She added the next day: “My father handled his trials and tribulations with grace, peace, and love. it’s a more effective way of life. i suggest we all take that as an example.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

