Basking in the glow of victory! Patricia “Tanning Mom” Krentcil competed in Damon Feldman’s Beauty Battle in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Monday, June 25 — and won the pageant.

The 50-year-old beat out fellow competitor Lori Reynolds a.k.a. “Pale Mom,” The New York Post reported on Monday.

Krentcil hit headlines in 2012, when she was arrested for taking her then 5-year-old daughter, Anna, into a tanning booth in Nutley, New Jersey. The little girl received severe burns all over her body, authorities said at the time. Krentcil pleaded not guilty to second-degree child endangerment and was released on 25,000 bail.

“I turned into a mess,” she told The New York Post in July 2017. “I couldn’t leave my home. I couldn’t eat out — I couldn’t get detergent at Kmart. Everyone looked at me like I was a horrific mom. Basically, everyone hated me.” She added that her children were “angry and fed up” and teased at school.’

Krentcil claimed to the Post that she was banned from all tanning salons in Nutley. “They put wanted signs,” she said. “‘Do not let this woman tan here.’”

Yet, Krentcil didn’t disappear from the spotlight. The mother of five went on to release the 2013 rap single “It’s Tan Mom” and made her porn debut in gay flick Kings of New York that same year.

It’s been six years since Krentcil became a media celebrity and she now frequents the tanning salon three times a week as opposed to every single day. “Right now, I’m a good tan,” she told the outlet. I’m not as dark as I used to be.”