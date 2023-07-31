Celebrities are mourning the loss of actor Paul Reubens after his death at age 70.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” read a statement from the official Pee-wee Herman Instagram account on Monday, July 31. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The social media post also included a letter Reubens wrote for his fans. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the past six years,” he wrote. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Celebrities including Sara Gilbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Tilly also took to social media to share their favorite memories of Reubens. Tilly dedicated a tribute to her late friend, tweeting, “Rip Paul Reubens. You always made me laugh.”

Scroll down to read heartfelt tributes about the late star: