Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke’s Relationship Timeline

So nice they did it twice! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke found their happily ever after — and even celebrated it with two wedding ceremonies.

Badgley and Kirke initially sparked romance rumors in 2014. Four years later, the doula admitted that their early relationship didn’t feel too serious.

“I was sort of getting used to being a single mom, maybe a little too used to it. I had a really good thing with my kid and we were like this little team. Penn and I were dating, but it wasn’t nearly as serious as it is now, of course,” Kirke, who shares son Cassius with ex Morgan O’Kane, told Hey Mama in 2018. “I didn’t think marriage was in the cards for us. So I was sort of just chugging along, surviving and getting through the days, and I think the difference now is that I’m really living.”

The couple, who tied the knot twice in 2017, announced that they were expecting their first child together three years later.

“On the road again,” the musician captioned a close-up photo of her baby bump via Instagram in February 2020. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

At the time, Kirke reflected on how her view of motherhood shifted over the years since welcoming Cassius in 2009.

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries,” she noted. “Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

The “Ordinary World” singer confirmed in September 2020 that she and Badgley welcomed a baby boy. Kirke previously Us Weekly that she knew the Gossip Girl alum would be a wonderful parent because he was already such a “good stepdad” to her firstborn.

“It’s really nice,” she exclusively told Us in October 2019. “The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me ‘cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”

Scroll down to relive the romance between Badgley and Kirke: