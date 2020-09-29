Bonding with her boy! Domino Kirke shared a close-up shot of herself breast-feeding her and Penn Badgley’s baby boy on Monday, September 28.

“#nationalsonsday,” the singer, 36, captioned the Instagram Story photo showing the infant’s hand on her chest.

The English star also honored her 11-year-old son, Cassius, whom she welcomed in 2009 with Morgan O’Kane. Kirke posted a photo of the preteen on a hike.

She announced the arrival of her and Badgley’s first child together via Instagram earlier this month. “His heart shaped home. #40dayspostpartum,” the Domino member posted a painting of her uterus. She went on give a glimpse of the newborn resting in bed with her and the You star, 33.

The couple wed in February 2017 in New York and announced three years later that they had a little one on the way.

“On the road again,” Kirke captioned a baby bump photo at the time. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

Jemima Kirke‘s sister went on to write, “When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

In October 2019, Domino exclusively told Us Weekly that the Gossip Girl alum was a “great stepdad” to Cassius.

“He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him,” she explained at the time. “It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me because I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”