A fashion power couple! Pharrell Williams and designer Helen Lasichanh have been together for more than a decade — but they were purely friends to start.

“She just stood out. I was like, ‘Who and what is that?’” the “Happy” crooner recalled during an OWN interview in April 2014. “I knew at some point something was going to happen. I was just so enamored by the moment I was having with her. I just wanted to read that book. I didn’t care what was in it.”

Williams added at the time: “She didn’t answer half my text messages. She had a boyfriend and she wasn’t interested.”

After more than two years of being platonic pals, Lasichanh eventually saw a romantic spark in the former Voice coach. Amid their whirlwind romance, their brood got larger when son Rocket was born in November 2008.

“[I’m the most proud of] our son. It’s, like, that’s our world,” Williams gushed to Complex in a December 2013 profile. “Helen and I having Rocket, it’s been awesome. It’s the best song that I’ve ever cowritten, but it’s a song that keeps cowriting itself, too. Like, he changes his bridge all the time, but as you hear each version of his bridge, you keep seeing the rhythm.”

He continued: “We’re starting to see his way. It’s crazy, and his voice is amazing, and the chords that he chooses to become himself. That’s, like, the craziest thing ever. Ever. Ever.”

Three years later, the Louis Vuitton artistic director popped the question. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2013 that they tied the knot.

“Usher and Busta Rhymes did a mini concert at the wedding,” a source exclusively revealed to Us at the time. “It was so fun. The little concert was amazing. It [was] the most fun wedding I’ve ever been to. Of course, they’re playing some of [Pharrell’s] hits [too].”

The “Down in Atlanta” musician and the model — who later gave birth to the pair’s triplets in January 2017 — have continued to grow together in the years following their star-studded nuptials.

“It’s a full-on assembly line,” Williams joked of his brood during a June 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “My wife carrying those babies — all of them are fine and healthy — man, I cannot say enough about women and all kinds of burdens that they carry and the gifts that they carry. I love you, baby! She’s the best.”

Scroll below to see Williams and Lasichanh’s complete relationship timeline: