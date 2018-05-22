What says summer more than a good old-fashioned pool party? Nothing, that’s what. Anybody planning on hosting a wet and wild extravaganza this summer should start dusting off all the warm-weather gear, beach umbrellas and pool toys. Celebs and influencers are all over Instagram lounging on their playfully-shaped pool floats and getting ready to enjoy the high temps. Even non-influencers can throw a cute-as-pie bash this summer.

For people planning a pool party in the coming months, Us Weekly rounded up everything you might need to throw a super fun (and stylish) warm-weather bash. The list of must-haves includes pool floats, a speaker for tunes, cute beach towels, and of course some serving trays and jugs to keep all your guests refreshed and happy – and your photos looking fab.

So, it’s time to break out the bikinis and sunscreen and start planning this party. Scroll down to see some of the cutest party accessories that will have your Instagram followers hitting like.

