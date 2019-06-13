The word is out! Elin Nordegren is expecting her third child — her first with new boyfriend Jordan Cameron.

Radar Online broke the news of the 39-year-old former model’s pregnancy and has now identified the 30-year-old retired NFL player as the father of her baby-to-be.

Nordegren debuted her baby bump while attending her son Charlie’s flag football game on Friday, June 7. She rested her hand on her stomach while wearing a black tank top, matching pants and a baseball cap.

The Sweden native shares Charlie, 10, and daughter Sam, 11, with her ex-husband, Tiger Woods. The former couple married in October 2004 and finalized their divorce in August 2010 in the wake of the 43-year-old professional golfer’s headline-making cheating scandal.

After splitting from Woods, Nordegren dated billionaire mining entrepreneur Chris Cline from March 2013 to August 2014. They reunited in March 2016 for a skiing trip in Switzerland.

Here are five things to know about Cameron.