A royal trip! Pregnant Duchess Kate stepped out with husband Prince William for a visit to the city of Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, November 22. The pair stopped by Jaguar Land Rover and soccer stadium Villa Park.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 35, rubbed shoulders with coaches and apprentices out on the turf at soccer team Aston Villa’s Football Club. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, prepared for the windy day out on the field, by dressing in a red puffer jacket. She paired the look with a black turtleneck, black pants and sneakers.

William has previously expressed his support for the Aston Villa team because of its great history, while his wife is a Chelsea fan. They both watched and cheered on from the sidelines as children played soccer on the field.

At Jaguar Land Rover, they were welcomed by Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree, and the royal duo even took one of the Land Rover Discovery cars out for a test drive for an off-road driving experience.

This is the first time Kate has visited the city since announcing she is expecting. She last was in the area when she was seven months pregnant with Princess Charlotte, now 2, in 2015. As previously reported, the Duchess had been suffering from severe morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused her to keep a low profile for the first 14 weeks of her pregnancy.

“It was a difficult start to the pregnancy,” an insider explained to Us Weekly last month. “She is feeling significantly better, especially when you compare to how bad she was at the start. It was a worrying time for everyone.”

The royal couple announced their baby news in September: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”