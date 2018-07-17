Growing and glowing! Kate Upton put her baby bump on display on Tuesday, July 17, when she attended the MLB All-Star game with husband Justin Verlander.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 26, wore a white formfitting suit that showed off a glimpse of her stomach. The Houston Astros pitcher, 35, looked handsome in a gray suit.

The couple — who started dating in 2014 and married in November 2017 — revealed they were expecting their first child on Saturday, July 14, by sharing identical photos of Upton on Instagram. The Other Woman actress simply captioned hers, “#PregnantinMiami” — but her husband of eight months had a bit more to say.

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met!” Verlander gushed. “I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

