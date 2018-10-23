All eyes are on Duchess Meghan! The pregnant royal showcased her baby bump at a state dinner in Fiji after arriving in the country with her husband, Prince Harry, on Tuesday, October 23.

Meghan, 37, descended a staircase at the Grand Pacific Hotel in a floor-length blue cape gown by Safiyaa designer Daniela Karnuts. The Suits alum wore her hair down and accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings that Kensington Palace said she borrowed, possibly from Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry, 34, and Meghan’s arrival in Fiji marks the second part of their first royal tour since their May 19 wedding. They spent the past week in Australia and will later visit New Zealand and Tonga.

See more photos from the couple’s first day in Fiji below!