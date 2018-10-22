Back in action! Duchess Meghan, who is expecting her first child, rejoined Prince Harry on Fraser Island in Australia on Monday, October 22, after taking a brief break from their royal engagements.

The Suits alum, 37, rested as Harry, 34, flew solo at the Invictus Games’ road cycling event on Sunday, October 21, as well as a trip to Lake McKenzie on Monday morning. During the latter, he spent some time with Aunty Nai Nai Bird, an elder of the Butchulla people.

“He will never forget the day and the welcome the Butchulla people have given him,” Bird said before addressing Meghan’s absence. “I’m a mother and all the women who have been a mother would understand. She’s going to enjoy being in the environment and listening to what Prince Harry has been doing.”

By Monday afternoon, the couple reunited for a walkabout on the picturesque Fraser Island. The mom-to-be rocked a striped Reformation maxidress and brown lace-up sandals.

