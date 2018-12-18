A pre-Christmas treat! Pregnant Duchess Meghan spent her morning with residents of London’s Brinsworth House on Tuesday, December 18.

The retired actress, 37, paid a visit to former entertainers who live at the nursing home, which is run by the Royal Variety Charity and cares for the elderly, ill and other people in need of assistance.

Meghan (and her baby bump!) stayed warm in a gray coat by Canada’s Soia & Kyo, which she wore over a white and gray Brock Collection floral dress and heels. She styled her hair in a low bun.

The Suits alum, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, told one resident that she was feeling “very good” and “very pregnant.”

Megan’s visit came shortly after her old Instagram account, which she deleted after she started dating Harry in 2016, briefly reactivated in an apparent glitch.