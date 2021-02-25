Archewell

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began rolling out their nonprofit organization Archewell. At the time, the site featured a note from Harry and the California native explaining their goal for the organization.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike,” the message read. “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

The site described Archewell as a nonprofit that “drives systematic cultural change across all communities.”