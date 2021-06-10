Meghan Markle Is Donating 2,000 Copies of ‘The Bench’ to Schools, Libraries

Books for All

After releasing her children’s book, The Bench, in June 2021, Meghan announced that she and Harry would be donating 2,000 copies of the book to schools, libraries and more. “After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for schoolkids and families everywhere, the duchess believes the path ahead must include a focus on well-being — and nourishing our communities through food, education, and emotional and mental health support,” a statement on the couple’s Archewell Foundation read. “The duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of The Bench to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centers, schools, and nonprofit programs across the country.”

Archewell is also partnering with First Book nonprofit to distribute the book around the country.