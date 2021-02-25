Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support

In February 2021, Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support in Dallas received a donation from Harry and Meghan through the Archewell Foundation. The donation came after Texas was hit with icy and snowy weather that devastated some areas, including Dallas.

“Today, we learned that the news of the damages we incurred from Winter Storm Uri reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the shelter tweeted. “Through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing apartment complex and also helping us meet our immediate needs. Thank you, Archewell Foundation.”